Davis Polk & Wardwell advised GrowthCurve Capital in its acquisition of revenue management software provider Duetto Research Inc. from Warburg Pincus. Financial terms were not disclosed. Duetto Research was represented by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. Counsel information for Warburg Pincus was not immediately available.

July 02, 2024, 3:21 PM