Corporate Deal

The Ferrero Group has agreed to acquire Wells Enterprises Inc., its operations and ice cream brands, which include Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Bomb Pop and Halo Top, in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and McDermott Will & Emery. The transaction, announced Dec. 7, is expected to close in early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Alba, Italy-based Ferrero Group is advised by a Davis Polk team including partner Daniel Brass. Wells Enterprises, which is based in LeMars, Iowa, is represented by a McDermott Will team led by partners Eric Orsic and Billy Hutchen.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 08, 2022, 10:41 AM