The Ferrero Group has agreed to acquire Wells Enterprises Inc., its operations and ice cream brands, which include Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, Bomb Pop and Halo Top, in a deal guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell and McDermott Will & Emery. The transaction, announced Dec. 7, is expected to close in early 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Alba, Italy-based Ferrero Group is advised by a Davis Polk team including partner Daniel Brass. Wells Enterprises, which is based in LeMars, Iowa, is represented by a McDermott Will team led by partners Eric Orsic and Billy Hutchen.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
December 08, 2022, 10:41 AM