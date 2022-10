Corporate Deal

Xperi Inc., a mobile computing and data storage licensing company known for its HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced and TiVo brands, has completed its IP licensing division spin-off to Adeia and is now an independent public company. The technology company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, under the symbol 'XPER.' San Jose, California-based Xperi was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team.

October 05, 2022, 9:26 AM