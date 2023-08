Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided BofA Securities and Citigroup in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $575 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 10 by Irving, Texas-based Fluor. The notes come due 2029. The Davis Polk team was led by partner Maurice Blanco.

Construction & Engineering

August 15, 2023, 11:01 AM

