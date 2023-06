Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins advised SMART Global Holdings Inc. on the sale of an 81 percent interest in SMART Modular Technologies do Brasil – Indústria e Comércio de Componentes Ltda to Lexar Europe B.V. for approximately $166 million. The Latham team was led by partner Mark Bekheit.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 14, 2023, 12:42 PM

nature of claim: /