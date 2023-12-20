Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised subsidiaries of Generate Capital PBC in connection with the sale of two Bitcoin mining sites to Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. for $179 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 19, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Rob Goodin and Daniel Cadis. Las Vegas-based Marathon Digital was represented by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that includes partners Andrew Krause and Krishna Veeraraghavan.

December 20, 2023, 10:34 AM

