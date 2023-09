Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has counseled RBC Capital Markets, the Bank of Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank in the underwriting of a bond issuance valued at 300 million Canadian dollars ($220 million). The issuance was announced Sep. 4 by Karlsruhe, Germany-based banking services provider L-Bank. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Christoph Enderstein.

September 05, 2023, 7:09 AM

