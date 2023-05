Corporate Deal

Eversource Energy announced the sale of its 50 percent interest in a 175,000-acre offshore lease area to Danish energy company Ørsted for $625 million. Boston-based Eversource was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Ama Adams, Tom Fraser, Pam Glazier and Marko Zatylny. Counsel information for Ørsted was not immediately available.

