Corporate Deal

Beemok Capital, the family office of businessman Benjamin Navarro, has agreed to acquire Cincinnati’s Western and Southern Open tournament from the United States Tennis Association (USTA). The transaction, announced Aug. 12, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charleston, South Carolina-based Beemok Capital is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Michael Piazza. USTA, which is based in White Plains, New York, is represented by Covington & Burling.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 15, 2022, 7:11 AM