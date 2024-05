Corporate Deal

The Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire KFC Holdings Japan, the operator of KFC fast-food franchise in Japan. Carlyle Group was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Jesse Sheley and Jeffery S. Norman. KFC Japan was represented by Mori Hamada & Matsumoto.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 28, 2024, 10:14 AM

