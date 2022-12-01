Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled BofA Securities Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co., in their capacities as selling securityholders, in connection with a debt offering valued at an aggregate $4 billion. The issuance was announced by GE Healthcare Holding LLC (GEHC), as partial consideration for the contribution of assets by General Electric Company to GEHC in connection with GEHC’s planned spin-off from GE. The Simpson Thacher team included partners David Azarkh, Andrew Purcell and Patrick Ryan.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 10:43 AM