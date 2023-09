Corporate Deal

Alternative investment management firm Audax Private Equity has placed an investment in Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Audax was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Oakbridge was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by New York-based partners Johanna Mayer and Sebastian Tiller.

Insurance

September 27, 2023, 10:08 AM

