Damotech and Mac Rak, a rack repair and protection manufacturer, have agreed to merge. Damotech received a strategic investment from Mountaingate Capital in connection with the merger. Financial terms were not disclosed. Denver-based Mountaingate was advised by Hogan Lovells and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg. Counsel information for Damotech and Illinois-based Mac Rak was not immediately available.

January 10, 2024, 11:44 AM

