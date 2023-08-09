Corporate Deal

PENN Entertainment Inc. announced that it has sold sports website Barstool Sports Inc. back to its founder David Portnoy in exchange for certain non-compete, restrictive covenants and a right to receive 50 percent of the gross proceeds received by Portnoy in any subsequent sale or other monetization event of Barstool. Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based PENN Entertainment was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partners Daniel A. Neff and Zachary S. Podolsky. Counsel information for Portnoy was not immediately available.

