TGL, the team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR, has announced the formation of its first of six team ownership groups with 776's founder Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison guided 776. The Paul Weiss team was led by partner Neil Goldman.

June 09, 2023, 8:35 AM

