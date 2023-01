Corporate Deal

The United Mexican States 'Mexico' was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in a bond offering valued at an aggregate $4 billion. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partner Jorge Juantorena. Sullivan & Cromwell and Ritch, Mueller y Nicolau advised underwriters BNP Paribas, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, BofA Securities and JPMorgan Chase.

Banking & Financial Services

January 05, 2023, 8:06 AM