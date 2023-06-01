Corporate Deal

Investment manager Franklin Templeton has agreed to acquire Putnam Investments from financial holding company Great-West Lifeco Inc. for approximately $925 million. The acquisition will serve as the foundation of a partnership between Franklin, Great-West and holding company Power Corp. of Canada. The transaction, announced May 31, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Franklin, headquartered in San Mateo, California, was advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners David Boston and Danielle Scalzo. Counsel information was not immediately available for Winnipeg, Canada-based Great-West or Montreal, Canada-based Power Corp.

Insurance

June 01, 2023

