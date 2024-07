Corporate Deal

Vale S.A. was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Walkers in a debt issuance valued at $1 billion. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Juan Giraldez and Jonathan Mendes. The notes come due 2054. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represented underwriters BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup.

Banking & Financial Services

July 01, 2024, 9:25 AM