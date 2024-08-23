Corporate Deal

Advance Auto Parts has agreed to sell Worldpac, an automotive parts wholesale distributor, to funds managed by Carlyle for $1.5 billion in cash. The transaction, announced Aug. 23, is expected to close before the end of the year. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Advance Auto Parts was represented by a Hogan Lovells team. Carlyle, which is based in Washington, was advised by Latham & Watkins. The team was led by partners David Dantzic and Victoria VanStekelenburg.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 23, 2024, 10:39 AM