Corporate Deal

Genstar Capital announced that it has acquired Numerix, a trading and risk management analytics provider, in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher; and Davis Polk & Wardwell. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Genstar Capital was advised by a Willkie Farr team led by partners Jeffrey Poss, Manuel Miranda and Thomas Sharkey. Numerix, which is based in New York, was represented by a Davis Polk team including partners William Aaronson, Frank Azzopardi, Jeffrey Crandall and William Curran.

Investment Firms

August 31, 2022, 8:11 AM