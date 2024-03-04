Corporate Deal

Carvana PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball, backed by a $75 million investment from private equity firm SC Holdings, have announced a merger agreement forming a unified and definitive professional pickleball holding company. Austin, Texas-based Major League Pickleball was counseled by Hogan Lovells partners Steve Argeris and Jon Talotta. SC Holdings was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. The Gibson Dunn corporate team was led by partner Kevin Masuda. Counsel information for Carvana, which is based in Dallas, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 04, 2024, 11:08 AM

nature of claim: /