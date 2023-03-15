Corporate Deal

777 Partners announced that it has added Hertha BSC to its football portfolio after agreeing to acquire a majority stake in the company from Peil Investment BV, a subsidiary of Tennor Holding BV. Miami-based 777 Partners LLC was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partners Sven Schweneke and Nicholas Berry. Hertha BSC was counseled by a Noerr team led by partner Christian Pleister and Tennor, which is based in Berlin, was represented by Baker McKenzie partner Christian Vocke.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 15, 2023, 10:10 AM