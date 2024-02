Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton represented TPG Capital in the formation of its latest flagship U.S. and European private equity fund, TPG Partners IX, and its corresponding healthcare fund TPG Healthcare Partners II. The vehicles raised $15.6 billion in aggregate commitments. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Maurice Gindi and Jamal Fulton.

Investment Firms

February 15, 2024, 12:55 PM

nature of claim: /