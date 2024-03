Corporate Deal

GaAs Labs announced that it has sold its portfolio company Mission Microwave Technologies to an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Co. GaasLabs was represented by Phillips Lytle. New York-based J.F. Lehman & Co. was advised by King & Spalding and a Jones Day team led by partner Giles Elliott.

Energy

