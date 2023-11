Corporate Deal

Excelsior Energy Capital, a renewable energy infrastructure fund, was counseled by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $1.3 billion. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton served as U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance’s counsel, while Winston & Strawn served as the underwriter's counsel.

Renewable Energy

November 29, 2023, 8:32 AM

