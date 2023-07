Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners has acquired Pegasus Steel, a complex fabricated steel structure provider, in a deal guided by DLA Piper. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington-based Arlington Capital was advised by a DLA Piper team including partners Jordan Bailowitz, Jeffrey Houle, Nicholas Klein, Nathaniel McKitterick and Thomas Pilkerton. Counsel information for Pegasus Steel, which is based in Battle Creek, South Carolina, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 12, 2023, 6:41 AM

