Corporate Deal

TPG Rise Climate has agreed to acquire AmSpec Group Inc. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. AmSpec, which is based in Cranbury, New Jersey, was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Counsel information was not available for TPG Rise.

Business Services

October 12, 2023, 1:51 PM

nature of claim: /