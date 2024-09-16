Corporate Deal

Deutsche Bahn has agreed to sell its logistics subsidiary DB Schenker to DSV A/S for an enterprise value of approximately 14.3 billion euros ($15.9 billion). The transaction, announced Sept. 13, is expected to be completed in the course of 2025. Berlin-based Deutsche Bahn was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Hans-Jorg Ziegenhain and Georg A. Frowein. DSV, which is based in Hedehusene, Denmark, was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partner Heiner Braun.

Transportation & Logistics

September 16, 2024, 8:21 AM