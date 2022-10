Corporate Deal

Evora Global, a sustainable real asset consultancy firm, announced that it has secured investments in a funding round led by Bridges Fund Management with participation from MSCI Inc. and Farview Equity. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based MSCI was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team that included partners William J. Chudd and Dan Hirschovits. Counsel information for Evora, based in London, was not immediately available.

Business Services

October 13, 2022, 8:28 AM