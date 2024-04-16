Corporate Deal

EQT Corp. has agreed to sell an undivided 40 percent stake in non-operated natural gas assets located in Northeast Pennsylvania to Equinor USA Onshore Properties for $500 million. The transaction, announced April 15, is expected to close in the late second quarter of 2024. Pittsburgh-based EQT was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Lindsey Jaquillard and Chad Smith. Counsel information for Equinor USA, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

