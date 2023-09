Corporate Deal

Silver Ventures announced that it has sold NatureSweet to investment firm Blue Road Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Antonio-based Silver Ventures was represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by mergers and acquisitions and securities co-vice chairman Daryl Lansdale. Counsel information for Blue Road, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 21, 2023, 9:19 AM

nature of claim: /