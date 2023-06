Corporate Deal

Sidley Austin has advised RBC Capital Markets, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Wells Fargo Securities in the underwriting of a debt offering worth $350 million. The issuance was announced Jun. 9 by Irvine, California-based Healthpeak Properties. The notes come due 2032. The Sidley Austin team included partners Nicholas Brown, Gerard Cummins and Kenny Terrero.

Health Care

June 13, 2023, 11:35 AM

