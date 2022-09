Corporate Deal

VanDeMark Chemical Inc., fine chemicals manufacturer, announced that it has received an investment from funds advised by SK Capital Partners LP, in partnership with existing co-owner Comvest Partners. Comvest Partners was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team. SK Capital, which is based in New York, was advised by King & Spalding.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 09, 2022, 9:44 AM