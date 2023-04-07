Corporate Deal

Hippo Digital has purchased data consultancy The Data Shed in a deal guided by Addleshaw Goddard and Squire Patton Boggs. Financial terms were not disclosed. Leeds, United Kingdom-based Hippo Digital was advised by a Squire Patton team that included partners Paul Mann and Mae Salem. NatWest, which provided funding for the transaction, was represented by Addleshaw Goddard. Counsel information for The Data Shed, which is based in Leeds, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 07, 2023, 7:34 AM

nature of claim: /