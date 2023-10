Corporate Deal

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr represented PTC Therapeutics in an Evrysdi royalty agreement with Royalty Pharma for up to $1.5 billion. Evrysdi is a prescription medicine used to treat spinal muscular atrophy in children and adults. The WilmerHale team was led by George Shuster and Nathan Moor. Royalty Pharma was advised by Goodwin Procter, Fenwick & West and Maiwald.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 20, 2023, 12:56 PM

