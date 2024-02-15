Corporate Deal

Brii Biosciences Limited, a biotechnology company, announced that it has entered into agreements with VBI Vaccines Inc., to expand the clinical and commercial supplies of BRII-179, a late-stage clinical asset in Brii Bio's HBV functional cure portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed. Durham, North Carolina-based Brii was advised by a Cooley team led by Rama Padmanabhan, Rajdeep Bains, Jason Savich, Lila Hope, Michael Klein, Michelle Schulman, Yiming Liu, Matthew Scarano, Jameson Davis and Kaiting Yan.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 15, 2024, 12:54 PM

