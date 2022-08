Corporate Deal

Phillips 66 and Enbridge Inc. announced the formation of a joint venture on Wednesday in a deal guided by a trio of law firms. Houston-based Phillips 66 was advised by Bracewell and a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Eric Sloan. Enbridge, which is based in Calgary, Canada, was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by Doug Bland.

Energy

August 18, 2022, 5:45 PM