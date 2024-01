Corporate Deal

Oberland Capital has agreed to place a $320 million royalty financing and equity investment in ImmunityBio, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. San Diego-based ImmunityBio was represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team including partners Matthew Bresnahan, Dana Hall, Derek Wallace, Martin Waters, John Wehrli and Eva Yin. Counsel information for Oberland Capital, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 04, 2024, 11:11 AM

