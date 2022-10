Corporate Deal

Edcetera, backed by Eden Capital, announced the acquisition of Pulse Radiology, a hybrid education and training platform for radiologic technologist. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Eden Capital is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Ray LaSoya and Jenny Liu. Counsel information for Pulse Radiology was not immediately available.

Education

October 28, 2022, 11:14 AM