Corporate Deal

Assicurazioni Generali has agreed to sell Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG to Frankfurter Leben Holding GmbH in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller. Financial terms were not disclosed. Assicurazioni Generali was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team including partners Jan Bonhage, Carl-Philipp Eberlein, Markus Ernst, Vera Jungkind, Christian Moeller and Markus Roehrig. Counsel information for Frankfurter Leben was not immediately available.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 1:05 PM

nature of claim: /