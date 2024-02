Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has counseled RBC Capital Markets in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $650 million. The issuance was announced Feb. 5 by Calgary, Canada-based NOVA Chemicals Corp. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Michael Chambers, David Miller and Monica White.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 07, 2024, 8:41 AM

