Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton counseled HSBC (Securities) Inc. and Santander US Capital Markets LLC in the underwriting of a debt issuance worth $300 million. The issuance was announced by Mexican multimedia company Grupo Televisa S.A.B. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partner Manuel Silva.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 15, 2023, 10:55 AM

nature of claim: /