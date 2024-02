Corporate Deal

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has guided an ad hoc group of senior secured creditors to Hurtigruten Group AS in connection with the cruise lines comprehensive recapitalization transaction. The Akin Gump team was led by financial restructuring partner James Terry. Counsel information for Hurtigruten, based in Oslo, Norway, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

February 28, 2024

