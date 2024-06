Corporate Deal

Amwins, a distributor of specialty insurance products and services, acquired Kilpatrick Companies, an agency specializing in employee and individual benefits. Financial terms were not disclosed. Kilpatrick, which is based in Houston, was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Michael Piazza. Counsel information was not available for Amwins.

Insurance

June 06, 2024, 5:03 PM

