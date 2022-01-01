Corporate Deal

Novo Nordisk has agreed to acquire Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treating sickle cell disease and rare blood disorders, for an equity value of approximately $1.1 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 1, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Denmark-based Novo Nordisk is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. Forma Therapeutics, which is based in Watertown, Massachusetts, is represented by a Goodwin Procter team including partners Andrew Goodman, Lisa Haddad and Lillian Kim.