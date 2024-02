Corporate Deal

Gran Tierra Energy was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in a debt offering valued at $100 million. The Gibson Dunn team included partners Pamela Endreny, Chris Haynes, Hugo Hernandez-Mancha, Hillary Holmes and Shalla Prichard. The notes come due 2029.

February 07, 2024, 9:04 AM

