Corporate Deal

Polsinelli has guided DERM-JES Holdings in connection with its acquisition of DermTech, a biotechnology company that develops noninvasive melanoma tests. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Diego-based DermTech was counseled by Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati and a Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 04, 2024, 6:37 AM