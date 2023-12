Corporate Deal

Steel production company Salzgitter AG has agreed to sell Borusan Mannesmann Boru Yatirim Holding AS to Borusan Holding AS in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller. Financial terms were not disclosed. Germany-based Salzgitter AG was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team including partners Jan Bonhage, Simon Link and Sarah Milde. Counsel information for Borusan Holding was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 05, 2023, 11:58 AM

