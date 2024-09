Corporate Deal

ZEMA Global Data Corp. has agreed to acquire Morningstar Commodity Data, an energy data and insights commodities provider, in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Sept. 23, is expected to close later this month. Financial terms were not disclosed. Richmond, Canada-based ZEMA Global was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Morningstar Commodity, which is based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 24, 2024, 10:51 AM