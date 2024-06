Corporate Deal

Deep Blue Midland Basin has agreed to purchase Lagoon Operating – Midland. Financial terms were not disclosed. Houston-based Deep Blue is advised by a Jackson Walker team that includes partners Mario Dolan, Patrick Knapp and Ann Leafsted. Lagoon, which is based in Martin County, Florida, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Kyle Watson and David Wheat.

Business Services

June 06, 2024, 9:39 AM

